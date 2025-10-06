Maxxine Dupri Stuns Becky Lynch With Career Defining Performance on WWE Raw

Maxxine Dupri delivered a star-making performance against Becky Lynch on the October 6, 2025 episode of WWE Raw, live on Netflix. Facing the Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Dupri matched Lynch move for move in an intense, technical battle. She endured early punishment, but fought back with athletic counters—a backslide, a knee strike, and a suplex—before applying a Kurt Angle-inspired Ankle Lock that had Lynch scrambling for the ropes.

As Lynch pressed her advantage outside the ring, her arrogance proved costly: she struck Dupri with a massive PRIME bottle, got distracted taunting fans, and was counted out by the referee while Dupri made it back into the ring. With this unlikely countout victory, Dupri earned her first singles win against Lynch, displaying guts, resilience, and execution in a match that raised her profile and stunned the WWE Universe.

Maxxine Dupri is proving the statement: Work in Silence, let your success/ work make the noise.



Maxxine took things to the Maxximum level of amazingness tonight on #wweraw. pic.twitter.com/xuv2RT2wux — Wrestling In Vein (@wrestlinginvein) October 7, 2025

Dupri’s win signals her arrival as a real contender in the Raw women’s division and sets the stage for an electrifying feud with Lynch moving forward. Expect Maxxine Dupri’s name to remain in the championship conversation as WWE heads towards Crown Jewel.