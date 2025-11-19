Maxxine Dupri: Title Win Is A Dream I Never Want To Wake From

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri has opened up on the powerful emotions following her title victory. Dupri won the gold, her first championship in WWE, inside Madison Square Garden, adding her name to the list of historic champions who’ve won gold inside the World’s Most Famous Arena.

Taking to Instagram, Dupri reflected on her victory.

Dupri’s win has been met with a whirlwind of supoort from fans and superstars, with faces and heels alike excited for the new champion. In the comments, Nia Jax said that she was “beyond proud” while Natalya hopes Maxxine has time to savor “such a special moment.” Charlotte Flair was “so inspired and proud” of Dupri while Blake Monroe said Dupri proves that “hard work truly pays off.”

One Superstar who isn’t celebrating is Becky Lynch. Since the title loss, Lynch has been adamant that she is the victim of a conspiracy against her. Lynch has even threatened a lawsuit to reverse the decision, adding that her lawyers see this as blatant corruption.

It remains to be seen how far Dupri will go as Women’s Intercontinental Champion. For now, Dupri is happy to live her dream come true.