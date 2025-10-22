Maxxine Dupri Won’t Back Down After DQ Win Over Becky Lynch

Maxxine Dupri didn’t leave WWE Raw as the Women’s Intercontinental Champion, but this isn’t the end of the road for the Alpha Academy star. On Raw, Dupri battled Becky Lynch and earned a DQ win when Lynch hit her with the gold. As per the rules, the title couldn’t change hands on a DQ, meaning Lynch remains the champion.

Backstage, Dupri shared her feelings about her win, which came in her hometown of Sacramento, California. While she was frustrated not to be leaving with the title, Dupri remains confident that her time will come.

“That’s still a hometown win! She may have choked me out, she may have hit me with her title, the title that I respect and she may have caused insane pain, but I still won in my hometown of Sacramento, baby. With my mom and dad in the front row. “Becky Lynch, I’m coming for that title and you better stop running. I’m up next!”

.@maxxinedupri still has her eyes on the Intercontinental Title…? pic.twitter.com/sqbw9oe8Ji — WWE (@WWE) October 21, 2025

Dupri has yet to hold gold in WWE, but continues to improve every time she steps in the ring. Two weeks before this title match, Durpi earned another victory over Lynch, albeit by countout.

Whether Maxxine Dupri is one day known as Women’s Intercontinental Champion, time will tell. But with multiple wins over Becky Lynch, albeit in controversial fashion, Dupri is ready for another shot at the gold.