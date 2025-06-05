Mayor Sadiq Khan: We’d Love For WrestleMania To Come To London

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has publicly appealed to WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque to bring the company’s flagship premium live event, WrestleMania, to the UK. capital. This renewed push came during a recent interview with CNBC’s Tania Bryer.

“I’d love for WrestleMania to come to London,” Khan stated directly. “Triple H if you’re watching, we want WrestleMania to come to London.”

Khan, who held talks with Levesque in July 2024, elaborated on his vision: “If WrestleMania came to London, my message to the team there is that we wouldn’t just have a great weekend, we’d have a festival, of legends in WrestleMania coming to London, current stars, but also future stars as well.”

He believes it “will open a completely new market for them as well.” Khan described London as the “sporting capital… of the world,” adding, “if WrestleMania wants to expand, the obvious place to come is London.”

Speculation about London as a potential host has been significant since 2023, when John Cena voiced support for the idea during a WWE event in the city. If it were to happen, it would be the first time WrestleMania is held outside of North America.

This comes as WWE continues its international expansion, highlighted by RAW moving to Netflix globally in 2025.