Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre
Image credit: WWE
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul Unite Against Celebrity Outsiders Ahead of SummerSlam

by Thomas Lowson

Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul have officially solidified their unlikely alliance, fueled by a shared frustration with celebrity involvement they believe undermines pro-wrestling. Speaking on the ImPaulsive podcast, McIntyre made his views clear and gave Travis Scott as an example.

“I’m a little bit sick of the Outsiders… [Travis Scott is a] Piece of sh*t. Six-minute run-in at WrestleMania and screw up our damn main event, Travis Scott, which happened by the way.”

What makes this alliance particularly compelling is McIntyre’s recognition of Paul’s legitimacy, distinguishing him from other celebrity guests. With Paul now three years into his in-ring career, McIntyre sees him as far different than the usual celebrity encounter.

“You genuinely make a difference to the show, bring eyeballs and put on performances like someone like Logan.”


Their chemistry extends beyond the ring into their shared approach to social media warfare. Both McIntyre and Paul know how to use their profiles online to draw attention to their respective feuds in WWE.

“We’re not your average trolls. We rip you apart behind the keyboard. Then we get from behind the keyboard and we can kick your ass as well. And if we weren’t married, we’d take your girls, too.”

With SummerSlam looming, their message is clear: stepping into their ring makes you a target—and fame offers no protection from the fallout. Fans can expect the pair to be all business when they face Randy Orton and Jelly Roll at the next WWE PLE.

Watch: Jelly Roll Puts Logan Paul Through Table At Jimmy Kimmel Live
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News