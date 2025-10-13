McKenzie Mitchell’s “Threads of Triumph” to Chronicle Professional Wrestling’s Most Iconic Looks

Former WWE and TNA broadcaster McKenzie Mitchell is set to release “Threads of Triumph: Professional Wrestling’s Most Iconic Looks,” a comprehensive visual history examining how gear and attire have shaped the industry’s most memorable characters. The hardcover book, featuring a foreword by Mercedes Moné, will be published by Chronicle Books on April 7, 2026. You can pre-order now at Amazon.

More Than Just Costumes

“Threads of Triumph” positions wrestling attire as far more than flashy ring wear—it’s an essential storytelling tool that connects performers to their characters, heritage, and emotional impact. The book spans over eight decades of professional wrestling history, from the 1940s to present day, featuring more than fifty global icons including “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Rey Mysterio, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair.

Mitchell’s unique perspective comes from her years as an insider in the wrestling industry, combined with her work as owner of Headline by MM, where she has created custom jewelry pieces for major WWE stars like Seth Rollins, Roxanne Perez, and Trick Williams for marquee events including WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

The Power of Presentation

Wrestling has always been a visual medium where character presentation can make or break a performer’s connection with the audience. From Ric Flair’s sequined robes symbolizing his “Nature Boy” opulence to Rey Mysterio’s lucha libre masks honoring Mexican wrestling tradition, gear serves as a wrestler’s calling card—instantly recognizable and emotionally resonant.

The book explores how pioneers like “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Shawn Michaels established blueprints with their distinctive styles that continue to influence modern performers. Savage’s vibrant, fringed jackets and colorful tights became synonymous with his larger-than-life personality, while Michaels’ evolution from rockers leather to elaborate ring gear reflected his journey to becoming “The Showstopper.”

Breaking Barriers Through Fashion

“Threads of Triumph” dedicates attention to wrestlers who used their presentation to challenge industry norms. The book highlights how Luna Vachon and Chyna leveraged their gear to break stereotypes and redefine what it meant to be a woman in a male-dominated business. Their bold, unconventional looks weren’t just aesthetic choices—they were statements of defiance and identity.

Character Through Costume

Some of wrestling’s most compelling characters are inextricably linked to their visual presentation. The book examines how The Undertaker’s gothic funeral attire and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s nightmarish masks became essential extensions of their personas. These aren’t just outfits—they’re psychological tools that evoke genuine emotion and enhance the suspension of disbelief that makes professional wrestling captivating.

A Visual Celebration

Featuring stunning full-color photography from notable professional sports photographers and exclusive commentary from some of wrestling’s biggest stars, “Threads of Triumph” promises to be a one-of-a-kind deep dive into an often-overlooked aspect of wrestling history.

The book marks the first comprehensive visual collection focused specifically on professional wrestling gear, making it a unique addition to any wrestling fan’s library. Mitchell’s previous work on the “Threads of Triumph” YouTube series and podcast, which explored the wardrobes of wrestling and music stars, laid the groundwork for this expanded project.

“Threads of Triumph: Professional Wrestling’s Most Iconic Looks” is currently available for pre-order and will be released on April 7, 2026, from Chronicle Books.