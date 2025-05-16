Motor City Machine Guns: It’s Time We Face The Hardy Boyz

The Motor City Machine Guns may be a part of WWE, but their future in the ring could lead Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin back to TNA Wrestling. Speaking to Metro UK, Shelley recalled coming close to facing the wrestling brothers when both teams were in TNA.

“It was scheduled once. Maybe 2011, there was a UK tour TNA had booked that match on in particular. And I can’t remember where it was gonna be. It was gonna be somewhere in England.”

Ultimately plans changed and the match never came to pass. While both teams have seen plenty of success both in and out of WWE and TNA, a tag-team match pitting the two teams against one another is yet to happen.

“We’ve somehow managed to evade the Hardy Boyz our entire career, and it’s probably time that we get that match.”

WWE’s ongoing partnership with TNA Wrestling makes this match a genuine possibility. After competing in a TLC match on SmackDown only recently, Shelley and Sabin are ready to face the innovators of the stipulation.