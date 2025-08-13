Melina Calls WWE Evolution The “Women’s WrestleMania”

Former WWE Women’s Champion Melina has reflected on her experience attending last month’s all-women’s premium live event, WWE Evolution 2. In a new interview, she called the show the “women’s WrestleMania” and expressed her strong hope that it becomes an annual tradition for the company.

Speaking to SoCalVal for WrestlingNews.Co, Melina described the atmosphere backstage at the July 13 event, where she was one of several legends in attendance.

“It just felt beautiful going up to everybody, reunions everywhere, and then meeting new faces and faces that I’ve seen on TV and never really talked to,” Melina said. “I’m surprised I didn’t cry the entire day, but I held it in.”

The former champion was adamant that the event should not be a one-off, but rather a yearly staple on the WWE calendar that celebrates the women’s division.

“It’s a shame that it’s the second… the first was a long time ago, and now it’s a beautiful thing to finally see Evolution 2,” she stated. “I hope on everything, there needs to be an annual one. This is the women’s WrestleMania. It should be treated as such.”

Melina also had high praise for the current roster of female superstars who competed on the show. “They contributed to such an amazing show, and it wouldn’t be anything if it wasn’t for them… They made this show happen, and I hope they take so much pride in this.”