Mercedes Mone, AEW DON
Image credit: All Elite Wrestling
Mercedes Mone Celebrates Naomi’s WWE Title Triumph

by Michael Reichlin

AEW’s Mercedes Mone expressed her excitement on social media following Naomi’s blockbuster Money in the Bank cash in at WWE Evolution 2

Despite recently losing the AEW Women’s World Championship match at All In Texas, Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, celebrated Naomi’s own championship triumph with a GIF featuring Bryan Danielson’s ‘Yes!’ chant.

Naomi seized the moment at Evolution during IYO SKY’s Women’s World championship defense against Rhea Ripley. A lot can happen very quickly when that Money in the Bank briefcase is in play, and that’s exactly what we saw Sunday night in Atlanta.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

