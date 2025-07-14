Mercedes Mone Celebrates Naomi’s WWE Title Triumph

AEW’s Mercedes Mone expressed her excitement on social media following Naomi’s blockbuster Money in the Bank cash in at WWE Evolution 2

Despite recently losing the AEW Women’s World Championship match at All In Texas, Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, celebrated Naomi’s own championship triumph with a GIF featuring Bryan Danielson’s ‘Yes!’ chant.

Proceed with caution ?? pic.twitter.com/QPiMwMoUvz — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) July 14, 2025

Naomi seized the moment at Evolution during IYO SKY’s Women’s World championship defense against Rhea Ripley. A lot can happen very quickly when that Money in the Bank briefcase is in play, and that’s exactly what we saw Sunday night in Atlanta.