Mercedes Mone On Her NXT Takeover Match With Bayley: “We Changed The Game”

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has reflected on the 10-year anniversary of her historic match against Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, a bout that is widely considered one of the most important moments in modern women’s wrestling history.

In the latest edition of her online “Mone Mag,” the multi-time champion looked back on the match, calling it a “pivotal moment” that changed the landscape of the entire industry. The match, which took place on August 22, 2015, not only stole the show but also demonstrated that women’s wrestling could be a main event attraction. In her heartfelt post, Mone credited Bayley for their shared journey and the history they made together.

“This anniversary isn’t just a celebration of a match; it’s a celebration of a pivotal moment that forever changed the landscape of women’s wrestling. Happy 10th anniversary to the match that altered the course of my life and the trajectory of women’s wrestling! I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to my wrestling soulmate, Bayley. Thank you for being my partner in this journey—both in and out of the ring. The bond we share is unlike any other, and I can’t imagine navigating this incredible business without you. You have challenged me, inspired me, and, most importantly, stood by me. Together, we changed the game.”

She also revealed that they took major risks in the match, even keeping some of their planned spots a secret from their trainers.

“Bayley and I took risks that night—pushing boundaries that had never been crossed by women in North America before. We didn’t even share half of our ideas with our trainers because we were too scared that they’d tell us no. But we believed in what we were doing and knew that we had a chance to make history.“