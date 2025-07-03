‘They Waited Way Too Long’: Mercedes Mone Reacts To Evolution PPV Returning After 7 Years

Mercedes Mone has commented on an upcoming WWE event.

7 years after the inaugural Evolution PPV, the Endeavor-owned promotion has finally announced the return of the All Women show set for the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, July 13.

The TBS Champion, who was part of the show back in 2018, reacted to the return of the PLE on a recent Instagram live. Mercedes Mone said that she will always support women’s wrestling but noted that the officials waited too long to bring the PPV back:

“I think it’s about time. They waited way too long to have an all-women’s pay-per-view. But I love and I will always support and be a huge advocate for women’s wrestling, so I am excited for that and for the women that get to perform on that.”



Mone, then known as Sasha Banks competed in a six women tag team match at the Inaugural Evolution PPV. She teamed with Bayley, and Natalya to defeat the trio of Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan, together known as the Riott Squad.

WWE has started filling up the card for the upcoming show with less than two weeks remaining for the PPV. Multiple new matches were announced for the event on Raw this week and a Hall of Famer confirmed that she’ll be challenging for the women’s title during the SmackDown taping on the same night. You can check out the spoiler for the show here.