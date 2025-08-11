Mercedes Moné Rejected New Deal Before WWE Walkout

Mercedes Moné has clarified the rumors surrounding her 2022 WWE exit, revealing it was her choice to leave despite a hefty contract offer. On the Marking Out podcast, Moné explained why a lucrative contract made by WWE couldn’t keep the former Sasha Banks around.

“They were offering me a five-year deal, and at that point, I just… I wasn’t happy anymore. I had lost my passion for wrestling.”

After losing her passion and dealing with creative frustrations, Mone and Naomi walked out in May 2022. The decision prompted WWE to take swift action as the pair were branded “unprofessional” on TV. The pair were also stripped of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

For Mone, her desire to leave WWE was also fueled by pursuing opportunities the company was not willing to provide at the time. After achieving plenty in WWE. Mone was ready for new pastures.

“I asked for my release so that I could go to New Japan, and it reinvigorated my love for wrestling again.”

Mercedes’ gamble paid off. Debuting at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom reignited her love for the sport. She would later capture the IWGP Women’s World Title, capturing the title from KAIRI.

Today, Mone is part of AEW, where she is dominating as TBS Champion. And with several non-AEW titles to her name, the CEO is thriving post-WWE.