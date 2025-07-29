Construction Begins For WWE SummerSlam In MetLife Stadium

WWE has already taken over MetLife Stadium as construction has started for this weekend’s WWE SummerSlam PLE. During the July 28 episode of WWE RAW—the go-home show before SummerSlam—fans got a special sneak peek at the early stages of the stadium setup.

The footage showcased the enormous scale of the production as WWE is going all out for this two-night showcase. From towering lighting rigs to massive stages, WWE’s first two-night SummerSlam won’t be short on spectacle.

SummerSlam marks WWE’s first major return to MetLife Stadium since WrestleMania 35, and for many it will be a homecoming. Notable names including Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and Becky Lynch were part of the April 2019 event, and will also compete this weekend.

While it remains to be seen what the finished stage will look like, SummerSlam 2025 is already shaping up to be a massive event. With two nights of action planned, expect plenty of shocks and exciting moments at the Biggest Party of the Summer.