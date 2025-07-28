Mexico City Fans Rally For Alberto El Patron At Live Event

Alberto El Patron has a complicated legacy in WWE, but that didn’t stop fans at a recent event rallying behid him. During WWE’s Live Event at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, the former WWE Champion received an overwhelming show of support from the local crowd.

Though El Patron wasn’t on the card, the fans cleatly wanted to see him. chants erupted during a promo from Rey Mysterio, Alberto’s first opponent upon his debut in WWE. Mysterio remained silent during the moment, letting the reaction speak for itself as the crowd continued to demand to see Alberto.

The chants came just one day after Del Rio’s storyline loss to El Mesias on the July 25 edition of AAA Alianzas. As per the stipulation of the match, El Paton has been forced to leave AAA, ending the run of one of the company’s biggest stars.

While fans in Mexico City may want El Patron back, that seemingly won’t be happening. According to insiders, Del Rio has not been contacted by WWE and is not being considered for any future creative or talent-related roles. WWE has also distanced themselves from El Patron since announcing its acquisition of AAA.

With both AAA and WWE seemingly out of the picture, El Patron’s next move remains uncertain. Nevertheless, there are clealy fans who hope to see him in a WWE ring again.



