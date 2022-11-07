Mia Yim Returns to WWE on Raw

Mia Yim is back in WWE as she returned to the company during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Yim made a comeback as a member of The OC and the equalizer that AJ Styles had mentioned. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins entered the ring to begin his open challenge.

The Judgment Day cut him off, and shortly after that, The OC entered the ring. A brawl broke out between the two factions as Yim emerged from the crowd and attacked Rhea Ripley, with The OC standing tall in the ring to end the segment.

Looks like the OC have found the solution to their “Rhea Ripley problem” #WWERAW ? pic.twitter.com/mStHkks2j2 — SEScoops (@sescoops) November 8, 2022

Mia Yim is Back

WWE released Yim in November 2021 after a run on WWE Raw as Reckoning, and in between, being swapped between brands without appearing anywhere. Yim didn’t wrestle any matches for 15 months while being sidelined by WWE and having her non-compete run out.

She spent five months with Impact Wrestling until parting ways with the promotion following their set of Bound For Glory tapings last month when she was free to wrestle once her non-compete clause expired.

WWE was reportedly interested in bringing back Yim after the expiration of her contract with Impact. WWE recently welcomed Emma (Tenille Dashwood) back to the company after years of being away.