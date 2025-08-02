Michael Cole Reveals Thoughts on SummerSlam Becoming Two Night Event

Michael Cole has revealed what he thinks about WWE PLEs expanding to two nights.

WWE is set to present its first-ever two-night SummerSlam event this year. This marks an important change for the company as it’ll be the first PPV outside of WrestleMania to expand to multiple nights. The Show of Shows first became a two-night event with WrestleMania 36 back in 2020.

The longtime WWE commentator was asked for his thoughts on the matter during a recent interview with WFAN. Michael Cole said that he loves the expansion because it helps combat viewer fatigue:

“I love the two-night format, especially for our big shows, WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Because we were getting to the point on these big shows where we were going five, six, sometimes seven hours, right? That is viewer fatigue. I think now we’re able to get more of our talent on the cards. We can keep the shows to three and a half to four hours. And we have two main events, each and every night. I actually say four main events because I think the two matches that kick off the show and the two matches that end the show are main events. So I love the two-night format.”

Michael Cole also discussed how the fans have started making a vacation out of the big events with various activities taking place throughout the week instead of just the WWE shows on the weekend.

