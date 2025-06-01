Why Michael Cole Will Wear A Tank-Top For Upcoming WWE Raw

Michael Cole will soon debut a much more casual look on WWE programming, though this won’t be by choice. A few weeks ago, Pat McAfee and Cole made a wager on the outcome of the NBA series between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers. If the Knicks won, McAfee would wear a full suit on WWE programming. But if the Pacers advanced, Cole would have to call Monday Night Raw in a tank top.

Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers to a dominant 125-108 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 31. Haliburton delivered 21 points, 13 assists, and six rebounds to lead his team to victory. Pascal Siakam sealed the series and earned Eastern Conference Finals MVP honors with a 31-point performance in the closeout game.

If the Pacers win: Michael Cole calls a full episode of Raw in a tank top.#WWERAW

With the result settled, fans can expect Cole to ditch his suit for a tank top on WWE TV soon enough. While the Indiana Pacers are officially headed to the NBA Finals, Cole is headed to the announce desk with a new look.

