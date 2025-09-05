Mick Foley Reveals Current Health Status After Gruesome Career

Mick Foley says he is doing good, all things considered.

The Hardcore Legend is known for taking extreme risks and competing in the most gruesome matches during his career. From the infamous Hell In A Cell match with Undertaker to his extreme bouts with the likes of Edge and Randy Orton, Foley put his body through all kinds of punishment during his active years.

The WWE Hall of Famer was asked about his current health during a recent interview with The David Difference. Mick Foley claimed that he feels the effect of his career every day, though not as much as he thought he would:

“I feel not too bad all things considered. I don’t have to wonder when I wake up what I did for a living. You know, I’m sore but I’m not as sore as I thought I’d be thanks to the hip and knee replacement. Then you know I did lose 99 pounds. I’ve gained some of it back on but I’m still walking better than I was 15 years ago I would say. I actually once in a while pass people in the airport when I’m walking. So I’m doing better than I thought I’d be doing.”

During the interview, Mick Foley was also asked which character he would debut as if he had to start wrestling today. The 60-year-old said that he would start wrestling as Cactus Jack because it’s closest to his real-life persona.

