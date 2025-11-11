Mick Foley’s Favorite Match Did Not Come From the Attitude Era

Mick Foley has named his greatest match ever.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. He talked about things such as the origin of his mandible claw finishing move, his tag team with The Rock, and more.

When asked which bout he considers to be the greatest of his career, the wrestling veteran had an interesting choice. Despite having multiple notable encounters in the Attitude Era, Mick Foley said that his favorite match is one against Randy Orton from Backlash 2004.

Foley had returned to the ring only months earlier after a 4-year hiatus for this feud. According to him, it was one of the wisest decisions he ever made:

“My favorite match was Backlash against Randy Orton. Crazy thing is, if he has a new favorite, I don’t want to know about it. He’s technically, probably had better matches. But the idea of being in that spot, people ask me, you will just say you made somebody. No one person makes anybody. It takes a lot of people, a lot of factors, and even if the bases were loaded for Randy, it’s still up to him to knock it out of the park. And he did, and one of the wisest decisions I ever made.”

It Really Made Me Feel Good: Mick Foley

The Backlash 2004 match saw Mick Foley challenging Randy Orton for the IC title in a Hardcore match. Evolution was banned from the ringside for this encounter. The Viper not only won the match but also earned the respect of the fans that night for enduring a great amount of punishment on his own.

Mick Foley noted that he had cancelled a scheduled appearance the day before to get in town early. This allowed him to work out the whole match the night before the PPV with Orton, which was a rarity for the Hardcore star:

“Even though I had many trials and tribulations getting back home. My luggage was delayed for four hours. I did throw up in the parking lot of Tim Hortons in Edmonton, because my brain had jogged a little bit, but I made it back in time for Raw the next night, And it was like the fans looked at him like he was a completely different guy. And it really made me feel good.”

The Legend Killer himself had also picked the same bout as the most important performance of his career. You can check out what he said here.