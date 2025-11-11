Mick Foley Reveals What He Thought Before Taking A Pedigree On Thumbtacks

Mick Foley has reflected on one of his most dangerous stunts ever.

The wrestling legend recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet for a new interview. He discussed things such as how getting hip replacement has changed his life, his I Quit match with The Rock and more.

During the talk, the WWE Hall of Famer was also asked about one of the most brutal spots from his career, when he took a pedigree from Triple H on thumbtacks. Mick Foley revealed that the spot had actually not been approved by Mr. McMahon:

“First of all, we weren’t supposed to do the tacks. Mr. McMahon said, no thumb tacks. And as soon as he walks away, Triple H says, Did you put the tacks under the ring? I was like [yeah], so we weren’t sure whether we’re going to do it or not.”

We’re Going To Go For It: Mick Foley

The infamous spot took place during the 2000 Royal Rumble event. Both Mick Foley and Triple H used the Street Fight stipulation of this match to the full extent, fighting throughout the arena using weapons such as a barbed wire bat.

The Game had already hit one pedigree that had failed to put the Hardcore star away. According to Foley he used his famous ‘instantaneous risk-reward-ratio analysis’ and figured that he would survive the move if he turned his head on landing and closed his eyes really tightly:

“But then when I kicked out of the pedigree, I don’t think anybody had at that point, maybe the tacks were already out, I’m not sure, but it was like, Yeah, we’re going to go for it. And I thought to myself, Okay, okay, you could lose an eye, but imagine the pop. I just closed my right eye as tightly as I could, turned my face, and so there was a few sticking in there.”

Mick Foley also later compared the spot to facing Terry Funk in a no rope barbed wire match back in 1995 and claimed that his chances of coming out unscathed were better with Triple H.