Mick Foley: Randy Orton Hardcore Match Was ‘My Favorite of All Time’

In a surprising revelation, hardcore legend Mick Foley has declared his 2004 brutal encounter with Randy Orton as his “favorite match of all time,” despite a career filled with iconic battles against Terry Funk, The Undertaker, Triple H, and others.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture at Comic Con Revolution, Foley specifically recalled the elation he felt during a pivotal moment in the match:

“It was my favorite match of all time. I remember dropping that elbow on Randy and thinking it was the most perfect elbow I’d ever dropped. And I also remember the feeling like he was growing in front of people’s eyes, you know, that people were getting to see a different side of Randy Orton and they really embraced it.”

The hardcore battle, which featured Foley’s infamous thumbtacks and barbed wire, provided a transformative moment in Orton’s career development, establishing him as more than just a third-generation prospect.

“I think it was a really good match for both of us,” Foley added, acknowledging how the encounter benefited both performers despite occurring late in his own career.

The match represents a perfect example of wrestling’s generational torch-passing, with the hardcore legend elevating a young talent to new heights. This late-career confrontation with Orton now stands as Foley’s personal favorite, cementing its significance in both men’s legacies and WWE history. You can watch the match in its entirety right here, courtesy of WWE: