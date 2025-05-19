Mick Foley’s ‘Banned’ Christmas Book May Return for 25th Anniversary

WWE legend Mick Foley has revealed he rewrote his controversial Christmas book for a potential 25th anniversary release, but Jerry “The King” Lawler’s health challenges may prevent its publication.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture at Comic Con Revolution, Foley explained the updates he made to the holiday classic:

“I did rewrite it a few years ago, maybe for ahead of a 25th anniversary release. I just changed a couple of words around like instead of Santa saying ‘perhaps I’ll buy some fancy chains like that wrestler named Too Hottie’… I changed it to ‘perhaps I’ll buy a fancy robe like the Nature Boy Ric Flair.'”

Despite his preparations, Foley explained why fans might not see the updated version:

“Jerry Lawler was the original illustrator and Jerry’s had a stroke, so it’s much tougher for him to do his artwork. So, I think that’s the reason why there won’t be an amended version.”

The book gained notoriety for being banned from some stores due to its adult humor, including a memorable “naked elf” illustration.

“It got buried in adult humor in some bookstores kind of killing off the whole Santa Claus audience. But people did like it and even though it was banned from some chain stores around the country because of the naked elf…”

While this specific project remains in limbo, Foley continues writing and working on various projects outside of wrestling.