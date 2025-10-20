Mickie James On WWE Return: I’ve Achieved All Of My Goals

Mickie James was part of WWE’s roster for years, where she held numerous titles during her tenure as a Superstar. Now, Mickie isn’t counting out a return to WWE action, but believes she has already done all she set out to do in pro wrestling.

Appearing on Busted Open Radio, James was asked about one more run with WWE. The newly-inducted TNA Wrestling Hall of Famer recalled a conversation with a friend, in which she was confident she could hang with today’s crop of female Superstars.

“I was having a conversation with someone, and they were like, ‘Oh, could you do one more run?’ And I was like, ‘Hell yeah, I could do one more run. I got it in me, you know?’“

While James has it in her to have another run with WWE, she feels that she would have nothing left to prove. James reflected on her career which has seen her do everything she set out to do.

“I’ve been really blessed. I think I set out and achieved all my goals.’ I don’t really have anything else to prove. I think I’ve proved everything that I could prove.“

James has certainly had a career most women could only dream of, from WrestleMania victories to title wins, to Hall of Fame inductions. Though fans know to ‘never say never’ to a return, James isn’t itching for a return to prove anything about her career.