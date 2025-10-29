Mike Rotunda’s Daughter Clarifies His Health Status: “My Father Is Not In Hospice”

Mika Rotunda, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda (Irwin R. Schyster), has issued a public statement clarifying her father’s health status, correcting a recent report that he was in hospice care. The wrestling world was shaken earlier this week when Rotunda’s long-time tag team partner and brother-in-law, Barry Windham, stated in an interview that Rotunda was in hospice.

Mika’s statement, posted to her Instagram Stories on October 29, 2025, confirms her father is facing a serious health battle but clarifies that he is in a rehabilitation center and recovering after suffering a massive heart attack last month. Mika Rotunda began her statement by addressing her uncle’s comments, which were made while he was answering a question about her late brother, Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt).

“Our family would like to take a moment to clarify some information currently circulating online regarding my father, Mike Rotunda. Yes, my uncle Barry did make a comment mentioning that my father is in hospice care while answering a question about my late brother, Windham, whom we lost two years ago.”

She then provided the correct details on her father’s condition, revealing the severity of the situation. “My father is not in hospice, but rather in a rehabilitation center. He suffered a massive heart attack September 20th, was in a coma for a week, and spent over a month hospitalized. By the grace of God, he has now transitioned to a rehabilitation center, where our family remains present, hopeful, and focused on his recovery.”

The statement continued with a message of optimism and faith in her father’s strength. “It has already been a long road, and we know there is still a long road ahead — but our faith in God remains strong. Anyone who knows my dad knows that it’s his strength, work ethic, and athleticism that have carried him through not just this, but every challenge life has thrown his way. If there’s one person I have faith in, it’s Captain Mike.”

Mika concluded by thanking the public for their support and asking for privacy as the family focuses on his recovery.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the wrestling world and our local communities. At this time, we kindly ask for privacy as we continue walking this journey together — but we warmly welcome continued prayers, good energy, and healing thoughts for his recovery.”

Mike Rotunda was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2024 alongside Barry Windham as part of their tag team, The U.S. Express. We wish him a speedy recovery.