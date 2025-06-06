Mike Tenay Was Considered For Upcoming WWE Event

The full broadcast team for tomorrow’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide special event on Saturday, June 7, 2025, has been kept quiet, but details have come out about who will—and who won’t—be involved.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE had internal discussions about bringing in a classic voice for the inter-promotional event. There had been discussion of Mike Tenay regarding announcing the show.

That is because he started his announcing career doing When Worlds Collide in 1994. However, he clarified Tenay’s current status: “But I can’t confirm if he was contacted. But as best as I can tell, he’s not at this point scheduled to do the show.”

Longtime WWE announcer Lillian Garcia will be doing the ring introductions for the show in Los Angeles. Meltzer noted that the former English-language announcers for AAA, Joe Dombrowski and Larry Dallas, are also not doing the show.

AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable is expected to headline the show that airs on YouTube.