Miss Elizabeth Exhibit Launches in Frankfort, KY on March 31

A new exhibit celebrating the life and legacy of Miss Elizabeth, one of professional wrestling’s most iconic figures, will open at the Capital City Museum in Frankfort, Kentucky, on March 31, 2025.

Dubbed “The Lovely Miss Elizabeth” and widely regarded as “The First Lady of Wrestling,” she left a lasting impact on sports entertainment through her memorable presence in the ring and on television screens throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

The Capital City Museum’s exhibit is set to run for two years, offering fans and visitors an opportunity to explore her career and cultural influence. Admission is free, and the exhibit will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Located at 325 Ann Street in downtown Frankfort, the museum invites fans of wrestling history and local heritage to experience this tribute to a legendary figure who helped define a generation in wrestling entertainment.