Superstars Qualify for MITB Ladder Matches on WWE SmackDown

The road to WWE Money in the Bank 2025 began on the May 16, episode of WWE SmackDown with two Superstars earning their spots in the Men’s and Women’s Ladder Matches. On the men’s side of things, Solo Sikoa earned a spot in the ladder match with a victory over Rey Fenix and Jimmy Uso.

HE DID IT!!



Solo Sikoa is the first qualifier for the 2025 Men's #MITB Ladder Match! ?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/T1P0VKjviV — WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2025

This win marks Solo’s first time competing in the Money in the Bank Ladder match. In 2023, Sikoa headlined the event in the ‘Bloodline Civil War’ that saw himself and Roman Reigns lose to The Usos.

For the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match, Alexa Bliss earned her spot in the match with a victory over Chelsea Green and Michin. Bliss nailed a Sister Abigail on Green to pick up the win, one week removed from her return to TV after months away.

Bliss won the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2018 and would cash in that night to capture the Raw Women’s Championship. Now, Bliss has a golden opportunity to regain gold if she can win the ladder match for the second time.