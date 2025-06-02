MITB Qualifiers, CM Punk Stephanie Vaquer & More on Tonight’s WWE Raw

Here’s the preview for tonight’s WWE Raw, broadcasting live on Netflix at 8/7c from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

With WWE Money in the Bank just days away, tonight’s Raw is the final stop before the event and will feature the last two qualifying matches for the high-stakes ladder bouts.

WWE Raw Preview: June 2, 2025

CM Punk vs. AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano – Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match

CM Punk, seeking redemption and another shot at championship glory, faces the legendary AJ Styles and the rising El Grande Americano. With Seth Rollins already qualified—and after last week’s heated confrontation—Punk is desperate to secure his spot and possibly thwart Rollins’ MITB ambitions.

CM Punk, seeking redemption and another shot at championship glory, faces the legendary AJ Styles and the rising El Grande Americano. With Seth Rollins already qualified—and after last week’s heated confrontation—Punk is desperate to secure his spot and possibly thwart Rollins’ MITB ambitions. Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Ivy Nile – Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match

Liv Morgan looks to bounce back from a turbulent return and internal Judgment Day drama, but she faces tough competition in Raw newcomer Stephanie Vaquer and powerhouse Ivy Nile. The winner claims the final spot in this year’s Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Liv Morgan looks to bounce back from a turbulent return and internal Judgment Day drama, but she faces tough competition in Raw newcomer Stephanie Vaquer and powerhouse Ivy Nile. The winner claims the final spot in this year’s Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Appearances by World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, Gunther, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and Lyra Valkyria

Expect further storyline developments involving these top stars, especially with championship feuds and Money in the Bank implications looming.

Expect further storyline developments involving these top stars, especially with championship feuds and Money in the Bank implications looming. Judgment Day Turmoil

Finn Balor’s attempts to recruit Roxanne Perez have stirred up more chaos within Judgment Day. Liv Morgan’s return has only intensified the internal strife, and tonight could see the faction either implode or regroup ahead of MITB.

WWE Money in the Bank takes place this Saturday, June 7 from Los Angeles, CA.