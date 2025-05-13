Money in the Bank Qualifiers & More Set for WWE Raw in Greenville

The road to Money in the Bank will begin soon enough with Ladder Match Qualifying Matches set to take place on the May 19, edition of WWE Raw. During the May 12, show, it was announced that next week’s Raw at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina will feature Superstars vying to earn a spot in the ladder matches. It was also revealed that qualifying matches will take place on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown At this time, WWE has yet to announce any participants.

The May 19, Raw, falling on the least-favorite day of Glenn ‘Kane’ Jacobs, will see more than just these qualifying matches. The dream team of AJ Styles and Penta will team up to take on Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of Judgment Day.

Jey Uso is also set for a non-title clash against Bron Breakker. During Raw, Jey made the save for CM Punk and Sami Zayn when they were attacked by Breakker and Rollins. Later in the show, Jey was found attacked backstage with Breakker standing over him.

Sheamus will step into the ring against Grayson Waller next week. After defeating Austin Theory the previous week, Sheamus intends to go 2-0 against A-Town Down Under.