MJF: “If You Have An Issue With Becky Lynch, I Have An Issue With You”

EW star MJF has inserted himself into a top WWE rivalry, taking to the airwaves to praise his Happy Gilmore 2 co-star Becky Lynch while launching a verbal tirade against her SummerSlam opponent, Lyra Valkyria.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, MJF made it clear where his loyalties lie in the ongoing feud for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship. He offered high praise for Lynch but had harsh words for her challenger.

“I’m a big fan of Becky Lynch. Hate that Lyra (Valkyria) girl. I agree with Becky. [Lyra] stinks,” MJF said. “If you have an issue with Becky Lynch, I have an issue with you. Not into this Lyra chick. Something is up with her. She’s probably a bad person.”

When asked if he interacted with Lynch on the set of the new Adam Sandler movie, Happy Gilmore 2, MJF claimed that the two are close. “Oh yeah. Me and Becky, we go way back. We are good friends,” he stated. Both MJF and Lynch are featured in the film, which premieres this Friday, July 25, on Netflix.

MJF’s comments come as the rivalry between Lynch and Valkyria continues to intensify. On this past week’s Raw, it was announced that their Women’s Intercontinental Championship match at SummerSlam will now be a No Disqualification, No Count Out match. Meanwhile, MJF is also on a path to championship gold in AEW, having won the Casino Gauntlet match at the All In pay-per-view to earn a guaranteed future shot at the AEW World Championship.