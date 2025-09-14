New MLW World Champion Crowned at Fightland 2025, MJF Returns

Mads Krugger was crowned the new MLW World Heavyweight Champion at Saturday’s MLW Fightland 2025 event. He clinched the title in dramatic fashion, cashing in his Gravity Gamble contract to make the main event a triple threat match against then-champion Matt Riddle and challenger Donovan Dijak. The bout was originally set as Riddle vs. Dijak, but Kruger’s surprise move changed the stakes.

Riddle hit his signature Brostone Piledriver on Dijak and looked poised to retain. Kruger broke up the pin, delivered a full nelson face slam to Riddle, and pinned him to win the championship. After the bell, Kruger and Dijak brawled around the arena, with Alex Hammerstone joining in the fray by attacking Kruger with a chair outside the ring.

MJF’s Return to MLW:

AEW star MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman) made a buzzworthy return to MLW during the show, appearing in a backstage segment with former Dynasty teammate Hammerstone. MJF delivered a promo reflecting on their shared history and encouraging Hammerstone to reclaim his former dominance. The reunion tease left fans speculating about a build to future storylines between these stars.

I am not defined by my past.

I am making my own future.

That’s a promise. https://t.co/dsO2ZoTGzq — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) September 14, 2025

MLW Fightland 2025 Results:

Opera Cup First Round: Último Guerrero def. Esfinge

Opera Cup First Round: Zandokan Jr. def. Blue Panther Jr.

MLW Women’s Featherweight Title: Shoko Nakajima (c) def. Yuki Kamifuku

Texas Deathmatch: Alex Hammerstone def. Matthew Justice

MLW World Middleweight Title: Templario def. Ikuro Kwon to win the vacant championship

MLW World Championship: Mads Krule Krugger def. Matt Riddle (c) & Donovan Dijak to win the title.

Watch MLW Fightland 2025 (Full Event)