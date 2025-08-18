MMA Alum Anthony Taylor Pursuing Life Dream in WWE

Several MMA stars have crossed into the world of pro-wrestling, including fighters like Cain Velasquez, Matt Riddle, and Shayna Baszler. Now, former MMA fighter Anthony Taylor hopes to carve his path into WWE superstardom with a tryout later this year.

In an interview with Esports Insider, Taylor revealed that he has been given a WWE tryout and is preparing to prove himself. For Taylor, this isn’t a move from one profession to another, but a huge step to filling a life-long dream.

“This is the moment I’ve been working towards my whole career. Every fight, every show, every crowd I’ve entertained has led to this.”

Taylor is ready to prove he belongs in WWE and is “coming in with the mindset to not just impress, but earn my spot.” For Taylor, making it in WWE would surpass anything he did as an MMA fighter.

“Before I ever stepped inside an MMA cage or boxing ring, my dream was to be a professional wrestler. As a kid, I was hooked on the larger-than-life characters, the drama, and the showmanship.”

While several WWE Superstars have reached success after MMA, Taylor feels a much different star proves his dream is possible. In Taylor’s eyes, he hopes to see success similar to former U.S. Champion Logan Paul.

“He’s proved that if you have the athletic ability, the dedication, and the personality to connect with the fans, you can walk in from another sport and earn respect.”

Taylor may have a tryout, but the journey to WWE programming is still a long way away. It remains to be seen what becomes of Anthony Taylor and his dreams of being a WWE Superstar.

