Latest Betting Odds for WWE Money in the Bank 2025

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 takes place Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. This marquee event features the traditional ladder matches where winners receive contracts guaranteeing championship matches at any time within the next year, plus several high-stakes title bouts and a blockbuster tag team main event. Here are the latest betting odds, courtesy of Betonline:

Match-by-Match Betting Analysis

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner

Seth Rollins (-400) vs LA Knight (+300) vs Solo Sikoa (+900) vs Andrade (+2200) vs Penta (+625) vs El Grande Americano (+900)

Rollins enters as the heavy favorite, reflecting his status as a protected main event star and leader of his new heel faction. With over 80% of Money in the Bank cash-ins historically being successful, Rollins represents the safest investment for WWE’s summer storylines.

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner

Naomi (-280) vs Rhea Ripley (+300) vs Stephanie Vaquer (+900) vs Giulia (+1000) vs Alexa Bliss (+900) vs Roxanne Perez (+700)

Naomi leads a competitive field as the betting favorite, though veteran status and strong storyline positioning make her the logical choice. Perez offers intriguing value at +700 as a potential future star being positioned for a major push.

Tag Team Match

Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso (-120) vs John Cena & Logan Paul (-120)

This blockbuster main event features two of WWE’s biggest championships, with World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso teaming with the recently returned Cody Rhodes against Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and Logan Paul. The even odds reflect the star power on both sides and unpredictable nature of this first-time pairing.

Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Lyra Valkyria (c) (+550) vs Becky Lynch (-1000)

Lynch is an overwhelming favorite to reclaim the Women’s Intercontinental Championship in their rematch from Backlash. The massive odds spread suggests WWE is ready to add another accolade to Lynch’s legendary career while advancing their heated personal rivalry.

Conclusion

Money in the Bank 2025 presents WWE with an opportunity to set major summer storylines in motion. Seth Rollins’ heavy favoritism in the men’s ladder match aligns with his heel faction’s dominance storyline, while Becky Lynch’s overwhelming odds suggest a championship change is imminent. The even odds in the tag team main event reflect genuine uncertainty about the outcome, making it the most unpredictable match on the card.

With the event’s historical significance in launching new champions and storylines, these betting lines indicate WWE is positioning established stars for major summer runs while using the Money in the Bank concept to elevate rising talent like Roxanne Perez in the women’s division.