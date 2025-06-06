Money in the Bank 2025 Could Be John Cena’s Most Important Tag Match

John Cena’s 17th WWE Championship reign was supposed to be his victory lap. Instead, it’s become his most controversial storyline ever. Tomorrow’s tag team match at Money in the Bank isn’t just about wins and losses—it’s about legacy, retirement, and whether Cena can truly “ruin wrestling” as promised.

The “Ruin Wrestling” Campaign

Cena’s heel turn before WrestleMania 41 shocked the wrestling world. Defeating Cody Rhodes for his record-breaking 17th title at the event marked more than a championship victory—it launched his vow to “ruin wrestling” and retire as champion at the end of 2025.

The storyline escalated dramatically at Saturday Night’s Main Event XXXIX. Cena’s interference to help Logan Paul backfired when a returning Rhodes emerged from his sabbatical to even the odds. This confrontation set the stage for Saturday night’s high-stakes tag team encounter at Intuit Dome.

Stakes Beyond Championships

This tag match carries weight that surpasses any title defense in Cena’s storied career. With heightened attention on his every move in the final chapters of his career, Cena’s legacy hangs in the balance. Will his retirement year be remembered as a masterful heel run or a failed experiment?

Cody Rhodes’s return from sabbatical specifically to challenge Cena demonstrates the personal nature of this conflict. The American Nightmare represents wrestling’s conscience, standing against Cena’s cynical farewell tour.

World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso joins Rhodes as Cena’s primary obstacle to “ruining” wrestling. The Yeet Movement leader embodies everything Cena claims to despise about modern wrestling—authentic fan connection and organic momentum.

Logan Paul remains the wildcard. His partnership with Cena could either validate the veteran’s master plan or expose its fundamental flaws. The social media mogul’s unpredictability adds another layer of complexity to an already volatile situation.

Match Dynamics

The contest pits wrestling’s integrity against corporate invasion. Rhodes and Uso represent tradition and authenticity, while Cena and Paul embody the celebrity-driven future Cena claims wrestling deserves.

The four competitors bring vastly different styles to the ring. Cena’s power game, Rhodes’s technical excellence, Uso’s high-flying arsenal, and Paul’s athletic unpredictability create intriguing matchup possibilities. Their chemistry—or lack thereof—will determine the match’s flow.

Multiple outcomes could reshape WWE’s landscape. A Cena/Paul victory establishes their dominance heading into SummerSlam season. A Rhodes/Uso triumph might force Cena to reassess his retirement timeline. The possibility of double turns adds another dimension, with any combination of these stars capable of switching alignments based on the match’s dramatic peaks.

The Retirement Year Factor

Every match matters more when time runs short. Cena’s final year creates urgency that elevates routine encounters into must-see events. This tag match represents a crucial checkpoint in his farewell tour.

The result directly impacts SummerSlam planning. Victory strengthens Cena’s position as the villain determined to leave wrestling worse than he found it. Defeat could trigger desperation, making him more dangerous as his retirement deadline approaches.

Historical context adds weight to Cena’s journey. Unlike Ric Flair’s emotional farewell or Shawn Michaels’s graceful exit, Cena chose confrontation over celebration. This decision transforms his final year into uncharted territory for a retiring legend.

Implications and Predictions

A Cena/Paul victory cements their alliance and validates the “ruin wrestling” narrative. It positions them as SummerSlam’s primary antagonists while potentially setting up title defenses against fresh challengers drawn by their controversial tactics.

Rhodes and Uso triumphing creates different possibilities. It could spark dissension between Cena and Paul, force Cena to escalate his tactics, or even prompt a strategic retreat before a more calculated assault on wrestling’s foundations.

Each participant’s trajectory through 2025 hinges on this result. Rhodes could reclaim his position atop WWE. Uso might transition from champion to legend-killer. Paul’s role could expand from part-time attraction to full-time menace. Cena’s path—hero’s redemption or villain’s vindication—remains unwritten.

This weekend’s tag match represents a referendum on Cena’s controversial farewell, a test of wrestling’s values, and a preview of the battles that will define 2025. The wrestling world watches, wondering if John Cena’s promise to ruin everything will become prophecy or punchline.