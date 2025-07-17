Montez Ford Calls Post-WrestleMania Match The ‘Greatest TLC Match Of All Time’

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, The Street Profits, recently looked back on what they consider to be a signature moment in their careers: the chaotic TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Championships on the Friday Night SmackDown after WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, the duo explained that being left off the WrestleMania 41 card gave them extra motivation heading into that title defense. Montez Ford stated that regardless of the event, The Street Profits are always the main attraction.

“You’re not on WrestleMania but, you also look at it a positive way where now they have other WWE superstars who’ve never been a part of WrestleMania to showcase their talents,” Ford said. “But, the thing about it is once that gets finished with… we step up to the plate and show ‘em how it’s really done… We had a lot of chips on our shoulder.”

That “chip on their shoulder” resulted in a match that Ford boldly calls “the greatest TLC match of all time.” In the bout, The Street Profits successfully defended their titles against #DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns. Angelo Dawkins agreed with the sentiment, saying they took the match personally.

“That was one of the funnest nights ever right there. Magic was made that night,” Dawkins said. “I feel like we all left with our heads held high and we put on a clinic, we put on a show. We had a crazy chip on our shoulder that day.”

While The Street Profits look back fondly on that successful title defense, their reign as WWE Tag Team Champions recently came to an end. On the July 11 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Ford and Dawkins were defeated by Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy of The Wyatt Sicks, who captured the titles for the sinister faction.