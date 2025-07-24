What’s Holding Me Back?! Montez Ford Questions WWE Status

Montez Ford is a Superstar many expected to go far, but the former Tag Team Champion has yet to reach the main event heights some have predicted for him. In a preview for an upcoming episode of the Insight podcast, Ford spoke about why he appears to have hit a cieling in WWE.

“What’s holding me back? What is holding me back? Is it me? Is it me?! Is it me being silly, not being as serious about my potential? How far I can grow? Is that what it is Chris? Is it the fact that I should stop holding back and acting like everything is okay when I know, deep down, I’m hurting. I’m hurting because I’m not being taken seriously.”

Wow, Montez Ford… this interview is about to be crazy.



Via Chris Van Vilet pic.twitter.com/C3x5TmhaVB — rob | president of the ESTate (@robbelair) July 24, 2025

On the surface, Ford has it all to be a top name in WWE, including talent, charisma, and skills both in and out of the ring. Being in a ‘power couple’ alongside Bianca Belair certainly doesn’t harm Ford, and yet a singles push and glory has continued to allude him.

Belair, understandably, has praised Ford several times, while The Rock even labeled Montez a future WWE Champion in 2022. Three years later, that prediction has yet to come true, and time will tell if it ever happens at all.