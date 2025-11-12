Montez Ford Teases Drastic Character Change

Montez Ford might be cooking up something major, and it does not involve tag team gold this time. Fans have long called for Ford to break out as a solo act, and now it looks like he is ready to answer.

On November 12, Ford took to X and dropped a cryptic vignette that has fans speculating. In the video, Ford appears in a sleek suit with a drink, projecting a serious, “almost regal gangster-like energy.” This is completely different from the energetic, fun-loving persona fans are used to.

The vibe of the video is confident, polished, and dangerous. This marks the first major signal of a character shift since Ford and Angelo Dawkins last appeared on WWE television. Their most recent match was on the October 10 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, where The Street Profits fell short in their bid to reclaim the WWE Tag Team Championships from The Wyatt Sicks.

Ford has previously said that if The Street Profits were to split, he has his eyes on singles gold—specifically the WWE Championship. That ambition, paired with this new persona, could be the beginning of a major transformation on the road to solo success. With this sudden shift in tone and presentation, fans are more convinced than ever that Montez Ford is ready to break out on his own.