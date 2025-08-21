Montez Ford Thinks The Fans Will Support Bianca Belair Heel Turn

Montez Ford has weighed in on the possibility of his wife, Bianca Belair, ever turning to the “dark side” in WWE. The Street Profits member stated that the fans would likely continue to cheer for “The EST” regardless of her character alignment.

Speaking with O’Shea Jackson Jr and TJ Jefferson of the No Contest Wrestling Podcast, Ford was asked about the potential for Belair to one day become a heel on the main roster. He shared his belief that she is too popular with the fans to ever be truly booed.

“I told her that. She can try to go heel, she can try to go bad, they just gonna rock with her man,” Ford said.

During her time in NXT, Bianca Belair showcased her versatility as both a babyface and a heel. However, since her main roster debut in 2020, she has been presented exclusively as one of the company’s top babyfaces, winning multiple world championships in that role.

Belair has been out of in-ring action since suffering a finger injury at WrestleMania 41 in April. In a recent interview, she stated that she is “closing in” on a return to the ring and could be medically cleared as early as this month.