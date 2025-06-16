More On Liv Morgan Raw Injury

Liv Morgan could miss Evolution 2.

One-half of the current Women’s Tag Team Champions suffered an injury in her match against Kairi Sane at this week’s Raw. The bout was stopped not long after the opening bell. As Morgan was unable to compete, the Japanese star was declared the winner.

PWinsider has provided some backstage updates on the situation, confirming that the injury was 100% legit. Liv had taken time off from TV recently to film a movie, but this segment was not a way to write her off for any outside project.

Liv Morgan was checked by WWE medical staff as soon as she got to the back, though the severity of her injury is not known. On screen, it was announced that the WWE star suffered a dislocated shoulder. Based on the severity of the injury, this can put her out of action for up to 16 weeks.

There is no heat on Kairi Sane for Morgan’s injury and behind the scenes, the whole thing is being seen as a freak occurrence that could happen in any match.

The Raw star was poised for a rivalry against Nikki Bella heading into the Evolution 2 PPV set for July 13. A return timetable of more than a few weeks, however, would result in Morgan missing the show.