More Vince McMahon Crash Details, Reputation as a Dangerous Driver

Former World Wrestling Entertainment owner Vince McMahon’s reputation as a driver was horrible among employees, according to stories over the years from former WWE employees.

McMahon, 79, was in a crash with two other vehicles on July 24, according to an incident report from Connecticut State Police. McMahon was said to be driving 80-to-85 mph according to a witness who saw the crash. He was cited for Reckless Driving and Following Too Closely Resulting in an Accident on July 24 while on Route 15, also known as the Merritt Parkway, which runs along the Gold Coast in Connecticut. This is according to an incident report filed with the Connecticut State Police.

Connecticut State Police say McMahon, driving a 2024 Bentley Continental GT, struck the rear-end of Barbara Doran, who was driving a 400 series late-model BMW. McMahon’s car, after striking the rear of Doran’s, hit a wooden guardrail separating the northbound lane from the south. Debris from the collision hit a third driver, a Dylan Zimmerman. All three vehicles were towed following the incident.

According to a witness at the scene, McMahon’s Bentley was traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic. The witness said an unmarked CSP car turned on its lights and attempted to pull McMahon over before he struck the rear end of the BMW. Another witness said CSP was going to give McMahon a speeding infraction, but cited him for Reckless Driving.

According to Connecticut General Statute, “The operation of a motor vehicle upon any such highway, road or parking area for ten cars or more at a rate of speed greater than eighty-five miles per hour shall constitute a violation of the provisions of this section.”

Vince McMahon on the Road

McMahon was notorious for dangerous driving in his days with WWE.

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda said on his podcast in 2021 that McMahon once drove the WWE ring truck while intoxicated and in a snow storm, doing donuts.

Former WWE employee Jim Cornette said McMahon, outraged over a re-directed flight, recounted McMahon’s horrible driving in a podcast five-years ago. Cornette said McMahon drove with a car full of top WWE staffers, hitting 100 MPH in some areas while driving in a rainstorm.

Cornette said he was traveling with McMahon once when he was pulled over by what he believed was a younger, rookie cop. Outraged at getting a ticket and pulled over, McMahon took off from the side of the road, kicking up gravel on the road side at the officer.

Jim Ross wrote in his book, “Slobberknocker,” he was a passenger of McMahon’s when they were leaving a Raw show in Columbus Ohio and were pulled over by an Ohio State Trooper. According to Ross, McMahon tried playing up his own name and Ross himself, “Good Ol’ J.R.” as stars to get out of a speeding ticket.

The Ohio State Trooper replied, “I guess this makes me the Big Boss Man,” before handing McMahon a ticket.

McMahon is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Aug. 26.