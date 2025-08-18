More WWE Events To Air On ESPN This Year?

A new report has confirmed the working plan for the main event of WWE’s upcoming September 20 premium live event. The show, which will run head-to-head with AEW’s All Out pay-per-view, is slated to be headlined by the massive first-time-ever singles match between John Cena and the returning Brock Lesnar.

Writing on his subscriber X account, Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com confirmed the plans for the major showdown. This follows previous reports from POST Wrestling that WWE would be running a PLE on that date from Indianapolis, Indiana.

The match will be the end of the feud that was reignited at the SummerSlam premium live event, where Lesnar made his shocking return after a two-year absence to attack John Cena after his main event match with Cody Rhodes.

On Monday, Alvarez reported that the September 20 PLE could air on ESPN. This follows a previous report from PWInsider which also suggested the event could air on the network.

“I can confirm the working idea is the September WWE Brock vs. Cena PLE airing on ESPN, and perhaps all of the other PLEs this year as well,” Alvarez wrote.

WWE and ESPN’s official landmark rights agreement for premium live events is not scheduled to begin until 2026. Airing this year’s remaining PLEs on ESPN would mark an early start to their major partnership.