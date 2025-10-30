Motor City Machine Guns Launch Coffee Blend With Michigan Roaster

WWE Superstars Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley are known for electrifying in the ring, and now they’ll be keeping fans alert with their new blend of coffee. On X, Chris Sabin shared that he and Shelley have teamed up with New Order coffee, a southeast Michigan small-batch roaster, to create the Motor City Machine Guns blend.

The MCMG love coffee!



We’ve teamed up with local southeast Michigan small-batch roaster New Order coffee to create the Motor City Machine Guns blend!



Order now!https://t.co/NNoOC4gQlj pic.twitter.com/7e9WSXLojE — chriSabin (@SuperChrisSabin) October 29, 2025

The product listing from New Order gives the following description:

“Rev up your mornings with the Motor City Machine Guns Blend, crafted for the high-octane energy of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin current WWE Superstars and former WWE World Tag Team Champions! To match the world travelled experience of the MCMG we’ve combined their favorite characteristics from each of the three primary coffee growing regions of the world to make a blend as original as the Motor City Machine Guns themselves. “Roasted to perfection, it’s a hard-hitting yet balanced brew that’s ready to pin down your taste buds. Whether you’re powering through a workout or cheering from the sidelines, this blend brings the intensity and heart of the Motor City Machine Guns to every sip.”

The Motor City Machine Guns blend comes in 12 oz bags for $25.00. Grind types available include Whole Bean, Flat Bottom Filter, Cone Filter, Fench Press, Espresso, and Cold Brew, meaning there’s something for every kind of coffee addict.

The Guns arrived in WWE in 2024 and wasted no time in winning the WWE Tag Team Championships in their third match. While Shelley and Sabin no longer hold the gold, they continue to entertain fans each week as part of the WWE SmackDown roster.