Motor City Machine Guns On TLC Match Getting Snubbed From WrestleMania 41: ‘It showed that the fans cared’

Former WWE Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) recently opened up on their fans who were disappointed after their match was snubbed from WrestleMania 41 lineup.

Motor City Machine Guns, one of the legendary tag teams in the business had their tandem wrestling prowess on display during SmackDown after WrestleMania 41. They headlined the show as they challenged WWE tag team champions the Street Profits and #DIY in a memorable TLC match.

The match featured some epic moments and it was arguable a WrestleMania-worthy match. Las Vegas crowd were thrilled when it was announced the night before WrestleMania.

However, they were left disappointed as the match was scheduled for the following week. WWE’s decision to not book the match for ‘The Grandest Stage of Them All’ left fans frustrated. Speaking with CBS Sports, Motor City Machine Guns recalled the fan reaction that night. Sabin said:

“To see the response from the fans and everyone after the match, I think it worked out how it was meant to work out. I’m very happy with everything, and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Shelley added:

“It’s one ear and out the other. It’s nice we got these accolades, but at the same time, those are done with and don’t benefit us going forward. We need to stay grounded, stay humble and work even harder because if there’s another one, you better believe we’ll want to top it.”

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford successfully defended their WWE Tag Team Championships on WWE SmackDown in a brutal TLC match on April 25th. The Streets Profits pushed to their limits going up against two of the most reputed tag teams, #DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns. The champs also labeled WWE’s decision a ‘mistake’ after they decided to keep the match off WrestleMania 41 card.