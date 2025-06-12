Mr. Iguana Reveals What He’s Been Told About His WWE Future

Mr. Iguana made an appearance at this week’s episode of NXT after becoming an internet sensation but according to the high-flying star himself, the developmental brand will not be his new home.

The Mexican pro wrestler recently spoke to Línea Directa TV, where he confirmed what’s next for him. The AAA star discussed his visit to the WWE Performance center and revealed that the company is planning for him to join the main roster soon:

“I’m there effectively. Like literally, I was in the Performance Center yesterday and they told me, you’re not going through NXT — you’re heading straight to the main roster.”

All this comes out of Mr. Iguana’s appearance at the Worlds Collide event, which went viral. The officials were quick to capitalize on his popularity, bringing him in for an appearance at the Money In The Bank PPV.

During the talk, Mr. Iguana confirmed previous reports that his merchandise was among the bestselling merch over the PPV weekend and the company is now looking into ways to capitalize on his popularity:

“I was literally taking pictures with Shawn Michaels and they told me they need you here because your shirt is the top seller in WWE, and you’re also the fastest-rising star when it comes to action figures and trading cards.”

It’s unknown what the company’s plans are for Mr. Iguana on the main roster, but it seems likely that he’ll be working with top WWE stars very soon.