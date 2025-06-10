Mr. Iguana Showcased on WWE RAW, Duolingo Issues Challenge

Mr. Iguana’s time in WWE proved to be a hit at Worlds Collide, and things are just getting started for everyone’s favorite lizard. On the June 9 episode of WWE RAW, fans were treated to a full-fledged Mr. Iguana video package, showcasing the charismatic luchador and his signature sidekick, La Yezca.

IGUANA CLUB ?@MrIguana & La Yezca captivated all of us and we want more! pic.twitter.com/PTEUh9hDiZ — WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2025

Mr. Iguana’s appearances at Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank quickly gained traction online, becoming some of WWE’s most-liked posts of the weekend. It has been reported that WWE are eager to do more with him, both in the ring and in terms of merchandise.

It’s not just in WWE and AAA that Mr. Iguana is getting recognition. On X, Duolingo, the language-learning juggernaut, dared Mr. Iguana to a match, asking “We’ll see which side the iguana chews on, do you accept the challenge @MrIguana?”

Ya se verá de qué lado masca la iguana, ¿aceptas el reto @MrIguana? pic.twitter.com/tGpAotq20p — Duolingo Español (@duolingoespanol) June 9, 2025

Whether or not Mr. Iguana becomes a mainstay in WWE or beyond remains to be seen, but he has quickly won over fans. Between his appearance on Raw, and Duolingo’s challenge, Mr. Iguana and his pet are here to stay.