Muhammad Hassan: Hulk Hogan Was Always Great To Me

Muhammad Hassan’s sole WrestleMania appearance saw him share WWE’s grandest stage with WWE’s biggest star: Hulk Hogan. After assaulting Eugene at WrestleMania 21, Hassan was laid out by the Hulkster in an epic moment at the April 2005 PLE.

Battling Hassan would serve as Hogan’s final time getting physical at the show he headlined for years. Speaking to The A2theK Wrestling podcast, Hassan reflected on his experience with the late legend.

“He was never anything but great to Shawn [Daivari] and I, and he was never anything but great for us to work with.”

Hassan found Hogan to be very gracious when doing business, and shared that his experience with Hogan was hardly an isolated one. Instead, Hassan struggled to recall anyone who had a bad experience working with the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

“I don’t really know a lot of people who worked with Hulk Hogan or met with Hulk Hogan that had a really bad experience with him.”

Hassan, now an assistant principal, recalled being interviewed about Hogan mere days before the icon’s death in July 2025. While this loss has hit many in wrestling, Hassan shared that it has allowed people to bond over their respect for the former WWE Champion.

“People started coming up to me or messaging me to talk about the experiences they had with Hulk Hogan. One of my one guy that I know bumped into him twice. Once in New York City and once at a restaurant locally here in Syracuse. And he had nothing but great things to say.”

While Hassan’s days in the ring are behind him, he will never forget his time working with Hulk Hogan. For a lifelong fan of wrestling, sharing WWE’s grandest stage with the Hulkster was a dream come true.