Muhammad Hassan Would Consider WWE Legends Contract With One Big Caveat

Mark Copani remains open to a potential WWE return but maintains strict conditions about reviving his controversial Muhammad Hassan character. During an appearance on Ten Count Media with Steve Fall, the former wrestler addressed speculation about future WWE involvement

“I would be open to it depending on what they had in mind. I don’t think that there’s any interest in them as far as marketability to bring back the guy who played Muhammad Hassan, but that would be pretty much all they could do.”

The Hassan character was killed off by The Undertaker in 2005 following intense real-world controversy, and Copani believes both sides understand it should remain buried. His current career as Director of Human Resources in a city school district adds another layer of complexity to any potential return to the pro wrestling juggernaut.

“Don’t forget I am the director of human resources in a city school district. So, it would be inappropriate, insensitive, and honestly, I would never do it to begin with. “That character is dead and was killed by the Undertaker in 2005 viciously on television. But in spirit, you know, that is 2005, this is 2025. To try to do that again would be insensitive.”

While Copani misses the crowd reactions and performing aspects of wrestling, any potential WWE return would require completely separating him from the Muhammad Hassan persona. His willingness to return as Mark Copani suggests a possible return to wrestling exists, but only under very specific circumstances that respect both cultural sensitivity and his current professional obligations.