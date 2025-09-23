MVP: WWE Is Focusing On Profits While Ignoring Its Fans

Ticket prices for WWE events have been on the rise as of late, with TKO President Mark Shapiro recently sharing that the company has “a lot of room” to maximise profits. With the cheapest tickets for WrestleMania 42 starting at over $850, many fans have grown concerned that WWE is simply pricing out a large proportion of fans.

While speaking on the Inside the Ring podcast, MVP addressed concerns about WWE, including the growing number of ads at WWE PLEs. MVP, who is currently part of AEW, argued that the focus on profits is alienating fans, and this issue isn’t just with WWE.

“There’s been an emphasis on profit with the increasing corporatization of one side, without enough regard for the fans who helped make the company what it is. Sadly, that’s happening not just in wrestling.“

MVP added that the NFL and NBA are also participants in this ‘price-gouging.’ The Hurt Syndicate member shared that thanks to “price hikes,” a father taking their kids to an NBA game, once a fun day out, is now a “pretty substantial cut of your income.”

WWE’s record-breaking profits in recent years can’t be ignored, but many feel that these records are coming at the expense of fans. With tickets increasing and WWE introducing ads during PLEs, as seen at the recent Wrestlepalooza event, WWE’s focus on how much money they can squeeze out of fans remains the priority.

For MVP, the debate over ticket prices goes beyond pro wrestling. While wrestling has often been an entertainment enjoyed by fans of all classes, he fears that many fans who have supported the industry will ultimately be left behind.