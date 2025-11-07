Mystery Opponent Added To John Cena Last Time Is Now Tournament

A surprise competitor has been added to the Last Time Is Now tournament.

After John Cena announced a 16-man tournament to determine his final opponent, WWE introduced a tumbler on Raw this week to choose the talents for this competition.

The latest SmackDown then featured a backstage segment where R Truth tried to hand his balls to Nick Aldis to participate in the draw. Upon being informed that his name was already included, however, the wrestling veteran took his balls back.

The SmackDown General Manager drew the names for the competition in a later segment. The first match that Aldis made official was The Miz vs. Jey Uso.

LA Knight’s name was next out of the tumbler. In an unexpected twist, Nick Aldis looked shocked when he drew the name of Knight’s opponent and decided to keep it a surprise for now.

The Last Time Is Now tournament will officially begin on Raw this Monday, November 10, when John Cena returns to WWE TV for his final appearance in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.

Damian Priest vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sheamus are the two first-round matches announced for the upcoming episode of the Red Branded show.

As Cena had previously teased people from outside the company for this tournament, rumors and speculations are expected to run rampant about the opponent of LA Knight untill it’s revealed.