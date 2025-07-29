Names Revealed For WWE’s SummerSlam Week Talent Tryouts

With SummerSlam week officially underway, WWE is holding a major set of talent tryouts in New Jersey. A new report has revealed several of the names participating, including a nearly seven-foot-tall giant and a host of European independent stars.

According to a report from Fightful Select, one of the participants confirmed for the tryout is the nearly seven-foot-tall Ben Bishop. A WWE source reportedly confirmed his participation to Fightful with a joke, saying, “I thought we met our short quota by bringing in Big Trouble Ben Bishop for a tryout next week,” a reference to the recent referee tryout held for the much smaller Leyla Hirsch.

The report also revealed that several talents from the European independent scene have been brought in for the tryouts. Names from the UK and Irish scenes who are in attendance include Goldenboy Santos, Rayne Leverkusen, LJ Cleary, Omari, and CBL. In addition to the wrestlers, influencer Meghan Walker is also reportedly part of the event.

The list of names revealed for this week’s tryout aligns with a recent report about WWE’s evolving recruitment strategy. It was reported that the SummerSlam week tryouts would feature a diverse mix of talent, including experienced independent wrestlers, not just the college athletes that had been the primary focus in recent years. The inclusion of established names from the European indie scene appears to confirm this shift in philosophy.